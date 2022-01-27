MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Thursday said he will order the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to block social media sites that would fail to ban pornography and fake accounts on their platforms should he win the 2022 presidential elections.

Social media giants should be held responsible for tolerating improper behavior on their platforms because these acts can "destroy a nation," Domagoso said in an interview with Boy Abunda, when asked how he plans to address the rampant consumption of pornographic videos in the Philippines.

"Masyado nang palasak yung social media... pati social media ginagamit na porn sites," he said.

(Social media has become very abusive... it is now used as porn sites.)

"I'll make them responsible [kapag] nagiging [porn] outlet na ang kanilang sites," he said.

(I'll make them responsible when their sites become outlets for porn.)

Under a Domagoso administration, social media sites will be required to mandate all users to have their accounts verified, the Manila Mayor said.

"Hindi yung lima-singko email, lima-singko cellphone number lang," he said.

(They can't register by just using emails or cellphone numbers.)

"Pag hindi nila ginawa edi block ko IP address nila. Wala na sila negosyo sa Pilipinas... I'll make DICT go after these corporations," he said.

(If they don't comply, then I will block their IP address. They can't do business in the Philippines... I'll make the DICT go after these corporations.)

Domagoso said it does not matter if this policy would be unpopular among Filipinos, one of the world's largest users of social media sites.

"Hindi naman ito Mr. and Ms. Congeniality. Leadership is about protecting your people, proteksyunan mo ang nasasakupan mo," he said.

(This is not Mr. and Ms. Congeniality. Leadership is about protecting your people, protecting your constituents.)

"Kung wala kang masamang intensyon, kung wala ka namang masamang balak, you have nothing to worry about," he said.

(If you do not have bad intentions, if you do not have bad things in mind, you have nothing to worry about.)

Parents should also talk to their children about the ills of pornography, said Domagoso, a former actor who starred in sexy movies and photoshoots.

"As a parent, you always talk to your children and be reasonable with them," he said.

"You try to tell them the gravity of the situation."

Last year, the Philippines topped the list of most times spent on the pornographic video platform Pornhub, with Filipino women spending more time than men in 2021, according to the website’s yearend report.

