Guanzon to disclose vote on Marcos DQ cases ahead of division's ruling

Presidential candidate Bonbong Marcos and Comelec commissioner Rowena Guanzon. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Commission on Elections' (Comelec) Commissioner Rowena Guanzon, a member of the agency's First Division, on Thursday said she would soon disclose her vote on the multiple disqualification cases against presidential frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.

In a tweet, Comelec said her vote on the consolidated cases against Marcos would be revealed in a TV interview Thursday evening, even though the ponencia or ruling has yet to be finalized.

The three-member Comelec 1st Division has yet to rule on the Marcos disqualification cases, citing the COVID-19 infection among staff members of the ponente or the commissioner assigned to write the ruling.

"I will release my separate opinion soon no matter what the ponente does," Guanzon said in an earlier tweet.

The other members of the 1st Division are Commissioners Aimee Ferolino and Marlon Casquejo.

Guanzon is set to retire on Feb. 2.

If the ponente promulgates the ruling after Guanzon's retirement, her vote on the case would no longer be counted.

More details to follow.