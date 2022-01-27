MANILA - The Commission on Elections on Thursday warned the public of fake social media accounts of Comelec commissioners, noting that it is an attempt to "undermine" this year's elections.

In a statement, Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez said these fake accounts and profiles are impersonating their officials on different social media platforms.

"Any Facebook friend request purporting to be coming from a Comelec Commissioner or other key officials of the poll body should not be accepted, but instead immediately reported for community standards violations," the statement read.

Jimenez blasted the people who are behind the fake accounts and said Comelec is ready to take legal action.

"These blatant attempts to steal the online identity of Comelec officials are potentially part of a broader attempt to undermine the integrity of the elections," he said.

"Apart from closely coordinating with social media platforms to take down these profiles and accounts, the Comelec stands ready to take legal action against the perpetrators," he added.

Some Comelec commissioners will retire next month.

Those retiring are Comelec Chairman Sheriff Abas, as well as Commissioners Rowena Guanzon and Antonio Kho Jr.

This means the Comelec will be left with Commissioners Marlon Casquejo, Socorro Inting, Aimee Ferolino, and Rey Bulay, who are all appointees of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Philippines will conduct its national elections this May 9.

