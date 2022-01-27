Comelec to hold raffle for candidates' e-rally slots

Members of Akbayan Partylist hold a "bicycle action" leading to the Quezon City office of the Commission on Elections on June 10, 2021 to urge Filipino voters to register for the 2022 national elections. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will hold a raffle Friday, Jan. 28, for slots for candidates' e-rallies that will be carried live by the agency’s social media platforms.

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez said the raffle is necessary for the proper scheduling of the e-rallies, which will begin when the official campaign period for national positions opens on Feb. 8.

"Kailangan natin sila i-schedule… dahil hahatiin natin sila sa napakaraming kandidato," Jimenez explained.

An e-rally page was launched by the poll body on Jan. 13, for purposes of daily livestreaming of online rallies of national candidates and political parties, in light of in-person campaign limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dubbed "Campaign SAFE Comelec e-Rally Channel," the page is available on Facebook.

Jimenez said the e-rallies will also be carried on other Comelec digital platforms.

Timeslot allocations are as follows:

• Presidential candidates - 10 minutes; 3 slots/night

• Vice-Presidential candidates - 10 minutes; 3 slots/night

• Senatorial candidates - 3 minutes; 5 slots/night

• Party-list organizations - 3 minutes; 5 slots/night

• Political parties - 10 minutes’ 3 slots/night

There will be three presidential, three vice-presidential, and 10 party-list slots per night.

Candidates and political parties are also allowed to conduct their own e-rallies, subject to "new normal" guidelines.

Candidates may receive in-platform gifts and game currency, which "need not be reported in the candidates’ SOCE (statement of contributions and expenditures)," but are not allowed to give gifts to the audience nor run promotions and campaigns that will award in-platform gifts or game currency.

