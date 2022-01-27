MANILA — Partido Lakas ng Masa vice presidential bet Walden Bello said Wednesday he will push for the passage of the students' rights and welfare (STRAW) bill if elected this May.

Asked how will he address issues faced by students in the Philippines, Bello said the passage of the STRAW bill will help students assert their rights in their respective schools.

"We should really protect the rights of students and student journalists from the military, authoritarian rulers, and other threats to academic freedom," Bello said during an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit.

"I filed the STRAW bill when I was in Congress, and I'll continue to keep fighting for student's rights when I'm vice president," he added.

Bello first introduced the STRAW bill when he was Akbayan party-list representative.

He said the country should also focus on how to offer quality education and programs that will encourage the youth to continue their studies free from the worry of expenses.

"While we raise significantly the education budget (including tertiary education), we should also focus on quality education and stop the practice of establishing (state universities and colleges) solely to serve political purposes," he said.

"We should have a really effective Balik-scholar program instead of the ineffective and measly programs that are now supposedly meant to attract highly-skilled Filipinos back to the country. We should have truly free and quality university education instead of Duterte's harebrained 'free university education'."

Bello is running for vice president against Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, Buhay party-list Rep. Lito Atienza, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, Dr. Willie Ong, Rizalito David, Manny Lopez, and Carlos Serapio.

