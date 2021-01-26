Will it be GCQ or MGCQ for Metro Manila in February?

Motorists make their way along EDSA near Panorama Building and Walmart in Quezon City amid the community quarantine on Oct. 26, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Metro Manila is ready if its community quarantine classification will be downgraded to modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) or remain under general community quarantine (GCQ) for the month of February.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) general manager Jojo Garica said Tuesday that while there is an increase in fresh COVID cases in the region after the holidays, the number of active cases remains at a manageable level.

“‘Yung health care capacity ng mga ospital hindi naman puno. There are some critical areas, let’s say Marikina, I think, Navotas. Pero manageable,” Garcia said in a virtual press briefing following his meeting with Metro Manila mayors.

“If they’re going to make it a status quo, meaning GCQ sa Feb., welcome sa’min ‘yan. Kung i-o-open ng konti, gagawing MGCQ, ok din ‘yan sa mga mayor. Ang importante ‘yung mga targeted lockdown, under control ng mayors natin ‘yung minimum health protocols,” he added.

“We trust the wisdom of the IATF, and of course they are going to recommend what they think is good for NCR and then the President will approve it. So whatever it is nakahanda po ang mga mayor,” Garcia said.

He noted, however, that reopening the economy amid the pandemic should be gradual.

“Ayaw naman natin magkaroon ng surge at tapos nag-aasikaso tayo ng vaccine. Napakahirap niyan,” Garcia said.

He did not divulge the recommendation of Metro Manila mayors to the IATF regarding the region’s community quarantine classification, but said the presence in the country of the COVID variant from United Kingdom was considered in the decision making.

“‘Yung new variant ay mas mabilis kumalat. Mas maganda nag-iingat, meaning gradual pa rin ang opening,” Garcia said.

Metro Manila Mayors welcomed President Rodrigo Duterte's reversal of the IATF decision allowing kids 10 to 14 years old to go outside their homes in MGCQ areas.

“Natuwa rin ang ating mayors sa nangyari. Kasi nga ang sabi nila, mahal nila ang ekonomiya. That’s why gradual ang opening. Ayaw nilang magkaroon ng surge o dumami at hindi na natin ma-kontrol. Hindi na po natin kaya bumalik, mag-lockdown o mag-ECQ,” Garcia said.

VALENTINE’S DAY CELEBRATION AMID THE PANDEMIC

Less than three weeks before Valentine’s Day, the MMDA reminded couples to continue observing minimum health protocols as they celebrate the occasion amid the pandemic.

Garcia, however, expects fewer gatherings on Feb. 14 compared to Christmas.

“Majority naman ng nagse-celebrate ng Valentine’s e couple ‘yan… Nagdi-dinner ‘yan. Hindi ganoon karami ang mass gathering. Meaning ‘yung buong barkada magsasama-sama kayo, buong kamag-anak magsasama-sama kayo, unlike Christmas,” he said.

“I think mas kaya kontrolin kasi mas kakaunti ang lalabas,” Garcia added.

Garcia said they are discussing ways to more strictly enforce health protocols in public utility vehicles (PUVs), after photos of overloading, and other violations circulated on social media.

“Pagmo-monitor niyan, talagang napakahirap. Sabi ko nga, lalu na kung hindi national road dadaan ‘yan, walang MMDA diyan,” the official said.

“Pero ‘yung ating local government units, kausap naman natin, ang DOTR kausap din natin para mas lalu pang paigtingin o higpitan,” he noted.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board will also hold a dialogue with public utility vehicle operators, Garcia said.

“‘I think LTFRB will have a dialogue with bus operators again, with PUJs, PUVs to strictly enforce health protocols,” Garcia said.

