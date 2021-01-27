UP willing to listen, discuss DND concerns after troop access pact termination- university official

Students and professors hold a symbolic protest inside UP Diliman in Quezon City on Jan. 26, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The University of the Philippines is willing to listen and discuss concerns of the Department of National Defense amid allegations it had become a breeding ground for communist rebels, a university official said Wednesday, following the termination of an agreement restricting access of state troops to campus grounds.

Elena Pernia, UP vice president for public affairs, said they welcome Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana's plan of holding a dialogue with the state university after its unilateral abrogation of the 1989 accord.

"Our position is a reconsideration of it (the termination). That's where we stand. That's what we're asking for. Together with that one, we are asking for a discussion of the concerns and the issues that they have raised in the media," she told ANC.

No date has been set yet for the dialogue, but Pernia said:"We are really hoping that it occurs soon."

Pernia said they want to keep the pact, which "has worked very well for the past 30 years." The agreement prohibits military and police forces to operate inside any UP campus without prior notice.

Should the accord be formally abrogated, she expressed concern on possible surveillance operations by the military inside campus, which she said is antithetical to academic freedom.

"Academic freedom means you have discussions, are allowed on various positions without fear somebody is listening and there is consequence to these discussions. That's what we are concerned about," Pernia said.

"Without academic freedom, what good is a university? How can learning proceed? Academic freedom is a value and a principle without which higher educational institutions like the University of the Philippines could not flourish."

On Jan 15, the defense chief unilaterally junked the 1989 accord over allegations UP had become "a safe haven for enemies of the state."

UP denied this and urged the DND to reconsider its decision.

