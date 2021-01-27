UP handang makipagdayalogo sa DND tungkol sa 1989 accord

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA – Ipinipilit pa rin ng Unibersidad ng Pilipinas (UP) ang pagpapanumbalik ng 1989 agreement nila kasama ang Department of National Defense (DND) na makakapasok lang ang mga sundalo at pulis kapag may pasabi sa mga opisyal ng paaralan.

Kasabay rin nito ang ulat na bukas sa dayalogo si Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana para pag-usapan ang isyu ng academic freedom matapos niyang putulin ang kasunduan.

Ayon kay Lorenzana, may kinakausap siyang kaibigan para mamagitan dahil nais nya ring makausap ang pamunuan ng UP.

"As of now we have not received anything in writing, we have made a statement as well that we welcome it and all that we want is some agreement on the date and the venue. We are really hoping that it occurs very soon," ani Elena Pernia, UP vice president for public affairs.

Sa sulat naman ng professors emeriti ng UP, hinimok nila ang chairman ng UP Board of Regents na si Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Prospero de Vera at UP President Danilo Concepcion na mas patibayin pa ang academic freedom sa unibersidad.

"[J]oin us in working to strengthen the ramparts of our academic freedom against those whoo seek to weaken them, and, to that end, to uphold meritocracy over mediocrity, and collegial self-governnance over authoritarian diktat, in both the long-term horizon and the day-to-day decisions of the board," anila.

Ang pagpapalawig ng academic freedom hindi lang sa UP kundi sa iba pang mga unibersidad at kolehiyo ang isinusulong ni Sen. Francis Pangilinan sa pamamagitan ng kaniyang binalangkas na panukalang Academic Freedom Act of 2021.

Ayon kasi kay Pangilinan, ang ginawa ng DND sa UP ay parte ng pagpapatahimik sa mga kritiko.

"All of this is in the context of an authoritarian bent of this administration, kamay na bakal... All of this is disturbing because it is geared towards stifling dissent, geared towards demonizing critics, those who speak up and that is why we have to speak up," giit ni Pangilinan.