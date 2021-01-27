The more you suppress them, the more they will fight: Pangilinan on student activism

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Students are historically vocal about their opposition to government and have been catalysts for change, Sen. Francis Pangilinan said Wednesday as he called for the protection of their right to protest.

Pangilinan authored a proposed measure to make state university campuses "freedom parks" and limit the presence of military and police personnel. This came on the heels of the abrogation of the accord between the University of the Philippines and the Department of National Defense.

He said even Spanish colonial rule heroes Jose Rizal, Antonio Luna and Juan Luna were students when they got involved in movements seeking changes in governance.

"We should learn from the lessons of history. Students have always been, throughout history, anti-government, anti-establishment," he told ANC's Headstart.

"Ang mga estudyante, for centuries, have always been in the forefront of change. They’ve always been catalysts for change at dapat bigyan sila ng paraan na ilabas itong kanilang mga, sabihin na nating mapupusok na damdamin. The more you suppress, the more they will fight, the more they will resist. That has been the lesson in history," he said.

(Students, for centuries, have always been in the forefront of change. They’ve always been catalysts for change, and they have to be given an avenue to release, what we can call, aggressive feelings. The more you suppress, the more they will fight, the more they will resist. That has been the lesson in history.)

Earlier this month, Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana notified UP President Danilo Concepcion of the unilateral abrogation of the 1989 accord that requires prior notification before police and military personnel can enter and conduct operations in the state university's campuses.

The senator said Lorenzana's letter did not establish the grounds for the uniliteral termination of the decades-long agreement. While it can indeed be brought to court for clarification if it can be terminated by one party alone, Pangilinan said it may also be resolved through dialogue.

His proposed measure seeks to adopt into law the provision in the UP-DND accord which prohibits clandestine and covert operations of the military and police within the campus. It also wants to carry the part where school officials must first be notified should state forces need to enter the premises, except in cases of hot pursuit.

Pangilinan, a former student council chairman and student regent at UP, said calling the university a haven for communist recruitment is a "narrow, myopic, and very shallow way of looking at UP or the academe in general."

"I call on our leaders in the Armed Forces and the Defense establishment: let’s have a broader view. Respect the rights of students to protest, to express their dissent, to mobilize because that is the role of students in any society in many, many years, decades," he said.

He added, the military should "stick to the strict tenets of professionalism" to prevent it from turning against itself.

"Let us remember that the reason why the military turned against itself in the dying days of the Marcos regime is because of unprofessionalism and favoritism. This created disenchantment in the ranks, the lack of professionalism. We should not repeat history, that’s why professionalism in the Armed Forces is non-negotiable, it has to be observed at all times," he said.

