Pinoys prioritize COVID-19 vaccine safety in decision to get inoculated: survey

Veritas Truth Survey

MANILA - Filipinos primarily consider the safety of a COVID-19 vaccine when deciding whether to be inoculated, a Radio Veritas survey released Wednesday showed.

Of 1,200 respondents, the primary concern of 67 percent was safety, followed by efficacy (17 percent), country of manufacture (8 percent), testimony of early users (6 percent), and purpose of use (2 percent).

Cost was not included as the respondents assumed the vaccine will be given for free, according to the survey.

Government's vaccination effort must prioritize those who are in need, said Radio Veritas president Rev. Fr. Anton CT Pascual.

"Vaccines must not be allocated first to those who are wealthy, powerful, and influential for such would be a great moral and social tragedy," he said.

Government must also improve trust on the vaccine and minimize issues and controversies, according to the survey's head, sociologist Bro. Clifford Sorita.

"To build trust and confidence in our vaccination efforts, government should provide the public with easily understandable scientifically based information and ensure everyone’s concerns are addressed very early and often," he said.

The survey, conducted Jan. 4 to 22, has ±3 margin of error, Radio Veritas said.

A Pulse Asia survey earlier found that nearly half of Filipinos would skip vaccination against COVID-19. Only 25 percent of Metro Manila residents are willing to get inoculated against the deadly respiratory illness, according to another survey by OCTA Research Group.