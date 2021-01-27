Phivolcs: 826 quakes recorded around Mt. Pinatubo last week but no eruption threat

MANILA - A total of 826 earthquakes were recorded in the vicinity of Mount Pinatubo in Central Luzon in the past week but the volcano remains in "quiescent" or quiet condition, Phivolcs said Wednesday,

Mount Pinatubo, one of the country's 24 active volcanoes, remains at alert level zero, which means there's "no eruption in foreseeable future," state volcanologists said.

While there is no threat from the earthquake activity, Phivolcs urged localities around the volcano to prepare "for both earthquake and volcanic hazards."

Since Jan. 20, the Pinatubo Volcano Network and the Philippine Seismic Network have detected 826 imperceptible earthquakes east-northeast of Mount Pinatubo in the vicinity of Mabalacat, Pampanga.

The strongest of these earthquakes occurred on Jan. 25 at a depth of 15 to 18 kilometers, with magnitudes ranging from 1 to 2.5.

Phivolcs said the tremors were generated along a segment of the Sacobia Lineament, a fault that was last active in the wake of the volcano's cataclysmic eruption in June 1991.