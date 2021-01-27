Panukalang pag-alis sa expiration ng load, data pag-aaralan pa ng Senado

MAYNILA — Bubuo na ng technical working group si Sen. Grace Poe para pag-aralan ang panukalang pag-alis sa expiration ng mga cellphone load at mobile data.

Sa pagdinig ngayong Miyerkoles, sinabi ni Poe, Committee on Public Services chairman, na kailangan pag-aralan ang detalye ng panukalang alisin ang load expiration at pakinggan din ang sinasbai ng mga telecommunications companies (telcos) hinggil dito.

Paliwanag kasi ng mga telco representatives sa pagdinig sa Senado, kailangan ang expiration ng load dahil may additional carrying cost ito sa kumpanya. Mahihirapan din anila sila sa pag-maintain ng database.

Watch more in iWantTFC

“It will hit your bottomline. I remind the telco if you don't suggest something that is practical and easily implemented eventually it might be difficult for you and may not be commercially viable so help us draft this committee report,” sabi ni Poe.

Sa ngayon kasi, isang taon ang expiration ng load.

Ang National Telecommunications Commission o NTC naman, suportado ang pag-alis sa expiration ng load.

“It is our view that as [the] number of subscribers [increases], that cost [decreases]. And it is not the same with wired,"

"Ang wired ho kasi naka-dedicate yung line sayo kaya there is carrying cost but in the mobile wala po nun eh because there is no line dedicated to you, so lumiliit nang lumiit po yan,” ani NTC Deputy Commissioner Edgardo Cabarios.

KAUGNAY NA BALITA:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Paliwanag pa ng NTC, pabor sila na unti-untiing bawasan ang cellphone load ng mga hindi na aktibong gumagamit ng load.

Limited lang kasi anya ang resources sa mga numero at kailangang ire-recycle ang cellphone numbers. — Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News