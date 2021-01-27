IATF defers relaxed age curbs, heeding Duterte

A child watches as a disinfection team prepare their gear for an operation in Barangay West Crame, San Juan City on March 23, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The inter-agency task force leading the country's pandemic response has postponed the easing of age restrictions that would allow 10 to 14-year-olds outside, following objection from President Rodrigo Duterte, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

Last Friday, the IATF allowed 10- to 14-year-olds to go to commercial establishments like malls in select areas from Feb. 1 to boost the economy. But the President on Monday said minors should continue staying home.

The task force, which met on Tuesday, "postponed the relaxation of the age-based restrictions in areas under the Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) in compliance with the directive of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte," said his spokesman Harry Roque.

Roque's statement did not detail until when the postponement would last.

Duterte rescinded the easing of age restrictions because of the new, more contagious COVID-19 variant, Roque said on Tuesday. In Bontoc, Mountain Province, the variant infected even children, he added.

“The IATF was created by the President to assist him as a recommendatory body. In fact the IATF has no legislative foundation other than exercise of executive power,” he told reporters in an online briefing.

“Hindi naman tayo nag-uurong-sulong,” said the Palace official.

(We are not being wishy-washy.)



This is only the second time that Duterte reversed an IATF directive, with the first being his cancellation of face-to-face classes last year, Roque said.

“Sa tingin ko naman po, maiintindahan ng taong bayan kung bakit ganito ang desisyon ng Presidente becasuse we don’t know enough about this new variant," he added.

(I think the public will understand why the President decided like this.)