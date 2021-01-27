Ex-UP lecturer denies claiming UP community majority agree with accord abrogation

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - A former lecturer at the University of the Philippines denied Wednesday that he claimed there was a "silent majority" in the school's community who agree with the abrogation of its accord with the defense department.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines' Civil Service Relations (CRSAFP) earlier posted on social media a remark allegedly by Michael Eric Castillo, whom it initially identified as a UP professor.

"If there is a categorical claim that I said there is a silent majority, then that is wrong because I don’t have basis for saying so," Castillo told ANC's Headstart.

The CRSAFP has since issued a clarification after the premier state university said Castillo served as a part-time senior lecturer in UP Diliman from 2012 to 2017.

"The CRSAFP has no intention to disrespect and mislead the public in providing information. The quotes were accurate as they lifted from the actual statements made by Mr. Eric Castillo during the Up Up Pilipinas Radio Program on January 22, 2021," it said in a statement Tuesday.

"The use of the official logo of the UP is of good intention and was retrieved from open source…Further, regardless of the position and tenure of Mr. Eric Castillo in UP, he has been part of the community and his voice must be heard as well."

Castillo said he was "personally against" the accord on the entry of state forces of campus grounds as "it should not have been there in the first place."

"Every public policy, we review that because the effectiveness of a policy is contingent on the prevailing context. When a certain policy is out of context then that ceases to be effective," he said.

"I've been demanding for any philosophical, legal and practical justification for the continuing existence of the accord and UP hasn’t provided those things."

Castillo added that the accord was "loosely connected" with academic freedom and freedom of expression within the university.

"Di ko maintindihan (I can't understand). Why would a mere presence of the military and police preclude the university and students from pursuing critical and progressive thinking," he said.

"If people who are supporting the UP-DND Accord have concrete basis to say this is good for academic freedom, freedom of expression, the DND should have accord with all these universities. Better yet come up with a legislation so this kind of policy will be enjoyed by everyone."

The DND last week unilaterally abrogated its accord with UP on the entry of state forces on campus ground. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he has sought a meeting with UP President Danilo Concepcion, who earlier urged the DND to "reconsider and revoke" its decision.

The AFP also apologized after publishing a false list of supposed UP students turned communist rebels, with Lorenzana calling it as an "unpardonable gaffe."