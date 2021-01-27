40 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total cases near 13,900

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 13,897 on Wednesday as 40 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported 19 new recoveries and no new fatality among those infected.

This is the third straight day that the reported number of new cases are in the double digits.

The number of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is 4,088, as 8,864 of those infected have recovered, while 945 have died.

27 January 2021



Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 771 in the Asia Pacific, 718 in Europe, 2,521 in the Middle East and Africa, and 78 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 518,407 people. The tally includes 10,481 deaths, 475,542 recoveries, and 32,384 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 100 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the US, India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom (UK) having the highest numbers of cumulative cases as of this posting.

The UK in December last year detected a reportedly more infectious COVID-19 strain, leading some countries to impose new lockdown and travel restrictions to stem its spread.

Over 2.1 million people have died while more than 55.4 million have recovered, according to the JHU’s running tally.

