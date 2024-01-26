Singapore assures PH of fostering bilateral ties amid leadership transition

Singapore’s foreign policy direction of cultivating close ties with its neighbors will not change even as its leadership is set to change hands.

Speaking at the Ambassadors' Lecture Series (ALS) organized by the Carlos P. Romulo School of Diplomacy of the Foreign Service Institute, Ambassador of Singapore to the Philippines Constance See Sin Yuan said the city-state will continue to work with neighbors to ensure peace, stability, economic prosperity in the region.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said last year that he intends to hand over leadership to deputy prime minister Lawrence Wong in November, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of the ruling party People’s Action Party.

“We are excited about this leadership transition. Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will bring a new energy to governance in Singapore and we will continue, I think, in terms of our direction of fostering a close relationship with our neighbors. The Philippines is a very important partner, continues to be so. We are founding members of ASEAN, we are key trading partners as well. So I believe that direction will never change. We are part of the region and for Singapore the success of our neighbors are very, very important. That’s why we actively pursue partnerships and cooperation. We have a prosper thy neighbor kind of approach so peace, stability, economic prosperity in the region is in line with our interest and that is what we will actively work together with our partners on,” said See.

When asked about the position of Singapore on the South China Sea, See said Singapore supports the peaceful resolution of all conflicts in accordance with international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS.

“On the South China Sea, Singapore’s position has always been consistent and well articulated. We have stated our position on many occasions. We are a small trade dependent nation. Trade is 3 times our GDP so we have fundamental interest at stake and this includes maintaining peace and stability in the region, upholding the right of all states to freedom of navigation and overflight and also supporting the peaceful resolution of all conflicts in accordance with international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS which really is the legal framework within which all the activities in the oceans and the sea should be carried out. So that is a firm position and we’ll likely continue to see that,” said See.

This year marks the 55th anniversary of bilateral relations of Singapore and the Philippines.

See said the two countries’ partnership remains as vital and looks forward to enhancing cooperation especially in the economic front.

See added Singapore businesses welcome the pro-investment, pro-business approach of the Marcos administration and are actively pursuing partnerships and expanding into the Philippine market.

She said the key areas of interest for Singapore companies include infrastructure, urban solutions like waste and water management, sustainability, innovation and digitalization, which she pointed out are aligned with the Philippines’ own priorities.

Citing several areas of cooperation, See expressed Singapore’s confidence in the Philippines’ developmental potential and its role in contributing to the region’s shared economic prosperity.

“We have been invested and continue (to) remain invested in the Philippines and we stand ready to work with you,” See said.

See also recounted the mutual support of both countries at the height of the COVID pandemic, including the donation of medical supplies and facilitation of the return of nationals.

See thanked all Filipino frontline personnel in Singapore “who have stood in solidarity with Singaporeans and played a critical role in our fight against COVID-19.”

“I think their dedication and their courage are an inspiration to all of us,” See said.