Shallow quake shakes Ilocos

This map shows the epicenter of an earthquake that jolted Ilocos region on Jan. 26, 2024. Phivolcs

MANILA — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattled parts of Ilocos region on Friday afternoon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tectonic tremor hit 17 kilometers southwest of Adams, Ilocos Norte at around 3 p.m.

At a depth of 8 kilometers, the quake was felt at a "strong" Intensity 5 in Burgos, Pasuquin, Bacarra, Laoag, and Paoay in Ilocos Norte.

At this intensity, "strong shaking" may be felt throughout buildings and hanging objects could swing "violently", according to Phivolcs.

It said the quake was also felt at a "moderately strong" Intensity 4 in Sinait, and Cabugao in Ilocos Sur. This intensity feels like the passing of a heavy truck, Phivolcs added.

It said the quake was not expected to spawn aftershocks or cause damage.

Earthquakes regularly strike the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of intense seismic and volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Most quakes though are too weak to be felt by humans.

Last month, a 7.6-magnitude quake struck off Mindanao, briefly triggering a tsunami warning. At least three people died.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse