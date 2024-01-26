Sen. Imee Marcos. Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB

MANILA — Sen. Imee Marcos on Friday suggested the suspension of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office's (PCSO) lotto games until the agency answers allegations of anomalies in its system.

"Ako pikon na pikon na ko sa lotto na yan. Nawalan na ko ng pag-asa dahil January 2023 nag-file na ko na sana imbestigahan na yang PCSO na yan. Kasi mathematically improbable ang ginagawa nilang ganon kadalas [na winners]... Kung ano-anong kababalaghan na," Marcos said in a press briefing.

"Hangga't di napapaliwanag itong mga pangyayari na ito, itigil muna yung bola... Kabulastugan na yan," she added.

The senator accused PCSO of "stealing" from poor Filipinos, who are pinning their hope on lotto games to escape poverty.

"Naaawa naman ako sa mga pumupustang mahihirap, yan na nga lang ang tanging pag-asa nila na makadale ng konting pera eh ninanakaw pa, binobola pa.... Labis na yan," she said.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said there was no way to predict who would win in a game of chance like the lotto.

"The men and women behind PCSO also bet. Kung ito ay may alingasngas, ang unang hindi tataya ay 'yung mga empleyado," General Manager Mel Robles said.

"It cannot be manipulated, kaya naming patunayan 'yan," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

The PCSO official said the agency cannot reveal the names of the winners unless the Senate issues a subpoena.



"Lahat ng nananalo ay kinukunan ng picture nang walang tabing ang mukha. Ipinakikita sa [Commission on Audit], sila ang nagche-check. Bago i-release sa media, merong na silang kopya," he added.

The Senate, led by Sen. Raffy Tulfo, on Thursday conducted an investigation into alleged anomalies in the lotto games.

The Senate panel asked cybercrime investigators to examine the technology used to pick the winners of the country’s lotto games.