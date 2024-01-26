Marcos flying to Vietnam next week for state visit

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. with First Lady Liza Araneta arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, US on Sunday, April 30, 2023, for a five-day official working visit. Kj Rosales, PPA Pool

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. will depart for Vietnam on January 29 for a two-day state visit upon the invitation of Vietnam President Võ Văn Thưởng, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced Friday.

This is his first outbound trip for the year as well as his first visit to Vietnam since he assumed office.

"Our relations with Vietnam has spanned for almost 50 years with the establishment of bilateral relations in 1976," DFA Assistant Secretary for Asia and Pacific Affairs Aileen Mendiola-Rau said in a press briefing at Malacañang.

Marcos is expected to meet the leaders of Vietnam including President Thưởng, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, and National Assembly of Vietnam Chairman Vương Đình Huệ to discuss the two nations' "multifaceted relationship and ways of exploring deepening of cooperation across different fronts."

Marcos will also face business leaders to promote trade and investment relations as the two countries aim boost trade up to US$10 billion in the coming years.

The President's visit will also involve "in-depth discussion" on agricultural cooperation, especially on supporting the rice supply in the Philippines.

"The Department of Agriculture and their counterpart in Vietnam is working on agreement that will ensure the continued supply of rice to the Philippines. They are setting some targets. But more details on that come soon, once we finish the negotiations on the rice deal," Rau said.

Marcos is also expected to bring up important regional and international issues with the leaders of Vietnam "in order to share views and perspective particularly on matters involving the ASEAN region," she added.

The Philippines and Vietnam could tackle a possible cooperation on capacity building of the two countries' coast guards during the visit.

"If it’s on the MOU between the Coast Guard, it’s a simple agreement on how both coast guards will cooperate with each other," she explained.

Joining the President on this trip are First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, and some members of the economic team.