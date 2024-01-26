Photos of Ofan and his owner. Rene Ogardo

MANILA — A security guard in Quezon City is asking social media users to help find his missing work buddy: a rescue cat named Ofan.



Often dressed in a miniature security guard shirt, the orange feline would greet customers at the door of the Fairview establishment where his owner Rene Ogardo works. But the male cat has been missing since Wednesday night, the guard said.

Despite his financial difficulties, Ogardo is offering P1,000 to anyone who could help find his furbaby.

“Si Ofan kasi, nakaranas siya ng pangmamaltrato. So ang akin doon is, gusto ko nang baguhin yung buhay niya, gusto ko na siya kupkupin, para ma-feel nung pusa na merong nagmamahal sa kaniya,” the security guard said.

Ofan was wearing a tag with the name “Lomeng” when he went missing. The tag originally belonged to the security guard's other rescued cat.

Ofan wearing a name tag with "Lomeng" written on it. Rene Ogardo

"Kung sino man ang nakapulot, magsabi na lang sila kung talagang interesado sila. Ang importante doon ay malaman ko kung inaalagaan nila nang maayos dahil yung pusa na 'yan ay inaalagaan ko dito nang maayos," Ogardo said.

The security guard said he had rescued Ofan only recently. The cat had to temporarily stay at his workplace while he was still waiting for Ofan’s laboratory results to make sure the new rescue was not ill and that Ogardo's 14 other cats at home would be safe around him.

Those with information on Ofan's whereabouts could reach his owner through the Facebook page "Lomeng the Stray Cat."

Ogardo said he is indebted to his cats after one of his pets saved his family from a potential fire after sniffing out gas leakage in their house.

"Kung wala yung pusa na 'yun, puwedeng nasunog yung bahay ko pati yung buong compound namin. So isa yan sa mga dahilan kung bakit ko minahal ang mga pusa, stray cats," he said.

He also appealed to the public to refrain from hurting stray animals.

“Wag naman nila saktan, kasi may buhay din po ‘yan. May mga tao talaga na ayaw sa hayop, pwede naman nila itaboy... yung hindi makakasira sa katawan ng pusa o aso,” he said.

“Wala na nga nagmamahal sa kanila, sasaktan pa,” he added.