The government has spent P123 million on livelihood assistance for jeepney and UV operators and drivers displaced by the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), according to Department of Labor and Employment Undersecretary Benjo Benavidez.

Around 4,500 PUV operators and drivers received aid under the “EnTsuperneur” program, and 1,500 more will soon receive livelihood assistance. Benavidez said several beneficiaries opted to put up a sari-sari store, eatery, electronics repair shop, and bakery.

“Pagkatapos ng awarding, ito ay tuloy-tuloy namin imo-monitor at patuloy naming tuturuan ang mga benepisyaryo under the program,” he said in an interview on PTV.

“At ang programa ay bukas pa rin… Kami ay naglagak ng budget para talagang matulungan ang maaapektuhang drivers at operators nitong (PUV modernization) programa,” Benavidez added.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has extended to April 30 the deadline for consolidation of public utility vehicles under the PUV modernization program, following the clamor of transport groups.

Piston National President Mody Floranda and Manibela Chairperson Mar Valbuena said they welcome the deadline extension, but also appealed that their issues with the consolidation requirement, the planned phase out of traditional jeepneys, and other concerns be addressed before the government resumes implementing its modernization program.