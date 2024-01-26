CICC alarmed by online sexual abuse cases in PH

The Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) has expressed alarm over the rising cases of online sexual abuse and exploitation in the Philippines, stressing the need to step up the information drive against it.

“Mataas na iyong OSAEC numbers ng Pilipinas, we are number one in the world. And it’s not good,” CICC Deputy Executive Director Assistant Secretary Mary Rose Magsaysay said in an interview on government channel PTV.

“Turuan natin ang mga tao, magkaroon ng other alternatives instead of having to be number one in OSAEC cases,” she added.

“Itinuturo natin sa kanila in their language kung ano iyong ginagawa nila, kung ano iyong ginagawa nila na mali at tama, and then, binibigyan natin sila ng technology skills ‘no, para mabigyan sila ng other sources of income. And then, confluence is patuloy na pagbigay sa kanila ng impormasyon at pagtanong kung anong kalagayan nila,” Magsaysay noted.

Cases of online sexual abuse and exploitation are among the “tens of thousands” of cybercrimes reported in the Philippines, according to CICC. Others include financial crimes and scams.

“From DTI alone, when pandemic started, they had 15,000 complaints… And there are about a few thousand more reports from the PNP, and also in the SEC, medyo may karamihan din iyong mga problema sa scamming, financial crimes ‘no. So, on all government offices na mayroong involvement sa public, sabihin na lang natin tens and tens and tens of thousands of reports are received,” Magsaysay said.

To assist Filipinos reporting cybercrimes, the CICC has set up 68 dedicated inter-agency response centers. It also trained 10,000 people in the government and sought to improve coordination with counterparts in other countries.

“Para proteksyunan ang 98 million Filipinos online, we have the Inter-Agency Response Center, which is now undergoing an ISO 27001 sapagkat gusto natin maayos lahat at international class at international capability ang ating inter-agency. Siyempre ang tao saan tatawag, saan hihingi ng tulong – so, mayroon tayong dedicated 68, internally iyan, hindi ho tayo kumukuha ng vendor, trineyn [trained] natin iyan, kapag ikaw ang tumawag at nagri-report ka ng cybercrime okay, iyong sinasabi mo doon sa taong nakikinig – pruweba na iyan eh, salaysay na iyan eh. So, kailangan ang tumatanggap noon highly skilled kaya dapat po empleyado ng gobyerno hindi vendor o ipa-farm out mo sa isang call center. Iyong sa atin po, nagtatala na po iyan ng ebidensiya – ang tawag diyan digital evidence,” Magsaysay said.

“We have trained 10,000 government officials in their ITs to setup their own SOCs para maisi-segregate natin iyan tapos mayroon na ring exchange of information para kapag nagri-report po sila ng mga nangyayari po sa kanila diretso na ho dito sa atin. So, inalagaan natin ang online inter-agency level,” she added.

“Ang CICC po ay nagkaroon ng 100 bilaterals… para ang cross-border na very unique trait ng being online ay magkaroon po tayo ng komunikasyon sa mga 100 bansang ito para respetuhin po nila ang mga Pilipino online, respetuhin nila ang skill sets ng Pilipinos online and alam mo na para madali ang investigative procedures na mayroon tayong relasyon sa 100 bansang ito,” Magsaysay noted.