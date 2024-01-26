MANILA — The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Friday said it would streamline and digitize its processes to achieve its collection target of P959 billion this year.

The Customs Customer Care Portal will reduce face-to-face transactions and promote transparency, BOC commissioner Bienvenido Rubio said as he outlined the bureau's strategy to increase collections by 15 to 20 percent in 2024.

The BOC will also use the Enhanced Value Reference Information System (e-VRIS), "a critical risk assessment tool for safeguarding government revenues and facilitating trade," Rubio said.

He said the BOC is also working on implementing an ICT-enabled clearance system for express shipments as well as in the process of drafting Customs Administrative Orders (CAO) and Customs Memorandum Orders (CMO) for e-Commerce "to prevent revenue leakages."

Addressing the issue of smuggling, Rubio said the BOC would strengthen border control.

Last year, the BOC collected P883 billion, exceeding its target of P874 billion.