Vice President Harris visits Monterey Park shooting site

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited the site where 11 people including Fil-Am Valentino Alvero were shot last Saturday and took their last dance.

Harris arrived in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon and was greeted by local officials including Monterey Park mayor Henry Lo and California’s Fil-Am attorney general Rob Bonta.

She then went to the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey park where she stopped at each placard honoring the victims, before laying down a large white bouquet.

Before leaving to privately meet with the victims' families, Harris made brief remarks at the site, in which she pushed Congress to tackle gun control issues.

"Congress must act so that we can get at least one step closer to what is right and what is reasonable. Understanding that to do so is to fully support the Second Amendment but to understand that we need reasonable gun safety laws in our country," Harris said.

"We will always as a compassionate nation mourn for the loss and pray for those who survive and who are recovering, but we must also require that leaders in our nation, who have the ability and the power and the responsibility to do something, that they act."

After Harris left to meet with family members, hundreds of mourners once again gathered at the Star Ballroom to mourn the victims with a vigil.

Several fundraising efforts have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the victims. The Alvero family has launched their own GoFundMe page.

Investigators have yet to declare the motive that led 72-year-old Huu Can Tran to open fire during Saturday's Lunar New Year celebration before eventually shooting himself dead.