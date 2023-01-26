

MANILA — Majority of Filipinos believe that the presence of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the country is "harmful," Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said Thursday, citing a survey conducted by Pulse Asia.

In a press release, Gatchalian presented the survey conducted by Pulse Asia from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2022, where 1,200 respondents were asked on whether they believe POGOs are beneficial or harmful to the country.

It was not yet clear if the survey was commissioned by the senator's office.

RESULTS

According to Gatchalian, the result showed that 58 percent of the respondents said they think the operation of POGOs in the country is harmful.

In contrast, only 19 percent of respondents said POGOs are beneficial.

In terms of location, 61 percent of respondents in the National Capital Region, 55 percent in Luzon, 53 percent in Visayas, and 67 percent in Mindanao believe POGO operations in the country are harmful.

Main reasons cited by those who believe POGOs are harmful include:

• Proliferation of vices (67 percent)

• Increase in POGO-related crime incidents involving Chinese nationals (57 percent)

• Tax evasion of POGOs (43 percent)

• Increasing number of Chinese nationals employed by POGOs (43 percent)

• No additional opportunities given to Filipinos (33 percent)

• Increasing cost of rent, residential, or business properties (22 percent)

"The survey results are an important piece of data that we will take into consideration as the data represents the sentiments of our people and provides relevant insights on the issue at hand," Gatchalian said.

The Senate Committee on Ways and Means, chaired by Gatchalian, is currently working on the completion of a panel report in relation to an inquiry on the economic benefits and social costs of allowing POGO operations in the country.

Gatchalian's office has yet to release the official copy of the survey.

