Son speaks up on Fil-Am father's shooting death

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The flowers and candles have piled up in Southern California as tears continue to flow for the 11 fatalities in the Lunar New Year's Eve shooting at Monterey Park.

All victims have been identified. Among them is 68-year-old Filipino American Valentino Marcos Alvero.

As police try to determine a motive on why the suspect Huu Can Tran opened fire at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, the Alvero family is focusing more on honoring their patriarch. His son, Val Anthony, remembers his father fondly.

"I'd want people to remember my dad as someone that cared or put others in the forefront, whether supporting them, leading them; he was always there to help people, always there to just enjoy the time with them," Val shared.

Valentino was born in Metro Manila and settled in Monterey Park in the 1980s. He worked in the maintenance department for a local hotel. He had plans of retiring in the Philippines in a couple of years.

Val said his dad had taken up ballroom dancing and had become a regular at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio for at least the past five years. His family describes him as the life of any party.

"He didn't like to do things he wasn't passionate about. So he's always been passionate about dance and music so once he got involved in the community in this specific smaller community of dance, it doesn’t surprise me he was that involved. He doesn’t like to be kind of just on the sidelines where he is. He likes to be a part of it and contribute."

As the Alvero family copes with this unfathomable loss, Val further shared these words in honor of his father.

"I want to say I'm proud of him, the one thing I never got to say. His death really makes you think about the life they had and the effects they had on you. Their reach on you has an impact and it has really impacted my life and who I am today to know that he's done that to many other people."

The son added that the outpouring of community support has helped them get through the tragedy. While several fundraisers have been created for the victims, the family said what they need most is prayers for Valentino, who was a devout Catholic.

The Alveros also hope the stories of the ten other victims could be shared, and their lives celebrated as well, and not just become names on a growing list of mass shooting casualties in the United States.