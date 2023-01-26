Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Filipinos and foreigners working for Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO) are entitled to benefits and employment programs should the government shut down the industry, the labor department said on Thursday.

Under the labor code, workers hit by company closures are entitled to unemployment insurance benefits, and livelihood and upskilling programs, Labor Undersecretary Benjo Benavidez said.

POGO companies are obligated to give their employees separation pay equivalent to a month's salary for each year of service, he said.

"Ito po ay sinisigurado ng kagawaran na mabayaran ng mga employers," the official said in a public briefing.

(The agency ensures that employers will release this.)

About 25,000 Filipinos work in POGOs, according to government data



Some lawmakers recently renewed a call to ban the POGO industry after reports of abduction, killings, and other illegal activities allegedly linked to its operations.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. last week said allowing POGOs to continue might not be worth it if the industry's social costs are too high.