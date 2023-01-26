PNP confiscates 201 firearms in 2022

MANILA -- The Philippine Nationonal Police on Thursday said it revoked 41 licenses to own and possess firearms and confiscated 201 guns in connection with these in 2022.

The PNP said the licenses were revoked for their holders' breaches of the law like involvement in illegal drugs, illegal gambling, commission or pendency of a crime involving firearms and ammunition, and violation of the election gun ban.

Other weapons were also confiscated for prolonged non-renewal of a firearms license, illegal or unlawful transfer of firearms, misrepresentation or submission of spurious supporting documents.

Some licenses were also revoked by order of the court, police said.

The PNP said they have revoked 240 firearm licenses and confiscated 684 firearms over the past four years.

PNP Firearms and Explosives Office (PNP-FEO) chief Kenneth Lucas said his group regularly conducts inspections in accordance with Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act to maintain law and order in the Philippines.

"No one is exempted in our enforcement of the law. Our implementation is always fair and judicious in accordance with existing laws and regulations," he said.

Lucas also urged licensed gun owners to follow the proper procedures for owning and using firearms, and warned them that failure to comply with laws and regulations will result in the revocation of their licenses and filing of appropriate criminal cases.