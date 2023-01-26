Pangilinan: Give Marcos Jr. a chance as agri chief

MANILA — Give him a chance.

Former Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan said this Thursday amid calls that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. should step down as agriculture secretary amid rising food prices.

"Ang sa'kin, siyempre siya ang Pangulo, tinanggap niya itong maging secretary ng agriculture, so, bigyan natin siya ng pagkakataon. Tingnan natin," he told ANC's "Headstart".

But Pangilinan, who previously led the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food, said the ideal situation is to have a permanent agriculture chief.

"I really believe the best, the ideal situation is you do have a full-time secretary who will look at the nitty gritty because the President will have to deal with the whole bureaucracy," he said.

This comes as prices of onions, sugar and eggs have risen, with red onions selling for up to P450 anew in wet markets this week.

Marcos Jr. took the Department of Agriculture's portfolio when he took office in June.

Several lawmakers have urged him to appoint a permanent agriculture secretary.

In an interview with reporters Monday, Marcos Jr. said he has to "restructure" the DA, citing "multifaceted problems" in the agriculture sector.

Agricultural issues are more quickly addressed, he said, if the chief executive is the head of the DA.

Marcos Jr. also wants an agricultural expert to take the helm of the agency.

"They have to understand the science… They have to understand the solution. They also have to understand the system," he has said.