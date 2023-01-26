NTC: Gov't SIMs also need to be registered

The National Telecommunications Commission has issued a memorandum order clarifying some provisions of the SIM Registration Act for SIM cards used by government agencies, saying these need to be registered, too.

NTC said all SIMs required to be registered, include those for official use in the Executive, Judicial and Legislative departments. Also included are government-owned and controlled corporations, constitutional commissions, state universities and colleges, government financial institutions, and local government units.

NTC said government entities are required to submit Certificate of Registration with the BIR and a Department or Office Order designating an authorized representative to register the SIM for the agency.

The SIM cards will be registered under the name of the government entity. However, personal SIMs which are only assigned to receive communication expenses and load allowances should be registered under the user's name.

This process is similar to businesses or companies which also need to register official company SIM cards under company's name.