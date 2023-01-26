A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine to a resident inside a mobile vaccination clinic at Bulacan Street in Barangay Payatas, Quezon City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. is pushing for the passage of a bill that would ensure the rights of barangay health workers in recognition of their contributions to local government response, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

In a meeting with village medical frontliners, Marcos noted that his administration's priority measures include the proposed Magna Carta for Barangay Health Workers, which has been approved on final reading at the House of Representatives, the Palace said in a statement

"I hope that the passage of the Magna Carta bill will be the beginning of tuloy-tuloy na aming maibibigay na makabawi naman kami, makabawi naman kami sa inyong trabaho, sa inyong volunteer work at to recognize the importance of the work of the barangay health workers,” Marcos said, as quoted by the President Communications Office.

(That is a big deal. I hope that the passage of the Magna Carta bill will be the beginning for us to give back to you for your service, your volunteer work.)

Under the proposed law, barangay health workers will be entitled to incentives like hazard and transportation allowance, retirement cash incentive, health benefits, insurance coverage, vacation and maternity leaves and cash gifts.

Several counterpart bills are pending in the Senate.

Marcos expects "there will be no opposition" to the proposed measure, said the Palace.

The President noted that during the COVID-19 crisis, barangay health workers went on house-to-house visits and helped decide who should be sent to hospitals and isolation facilities. Their presence at the grassroots level also made them an important source of information for the national government, he said.

"I do not know how the government will function without the barangay health workers, without the lupon, without the daycare center workers, lahat ng volunteer workers natin. ‘Yun ang inaasahan talaga ng pamahalaan, ang mga volunteers na tumutulong sa gobyerno at nagdadala ng serbisyo sa gobyerno," Marcos said.

(I do not know how the government will function without the barangay health workers...all our volunteer workers. The government relies on them in the delivery of services.)

"We cannot do this without you. Please keep up the good work. And the government and most importantly, our people, are counting on you," he added.

