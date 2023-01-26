ICYMI: Riyadh-bound passengers stranded in Dubai

DUBAI - The Philippine Consulate General (PCG) in Dubai and Northern Emirates led by Consul General Renato Duenas Jr. assisted on Monday, January 23, 2023 stranded Riyadh-bound Filipino passengers at the Dubai International Airport.

The stranded Filipinos were among the 280 passengers on board the Philippine Airlines PR 654. The flight was diverted to Dubai due to some technical issues.

All passengers were provided food and necessary assistance, especially those with infants and children. They were able to leave Dubai and landed safely in Riyadh the same night.