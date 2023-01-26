MANILA -- The House of Representatives Committee on Constitutional Amendments has started a fresh attempt to change the 1987 Constitution, following several failed attempts to rewrite the country's basic law by allies of past presidential administrations.

Constitutional experts invited to the deliberation, however, were divided on whether the charter should be revised, either in part or in full, as well as the manner of changing the charter.

Retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Vicente Mendoza sees the need to amend the current charter's provision on how to amend the constitution, fearing it may lead to a revolution.

"Because the amendment clause rather in Article 17 is very sparse, it does not give the details of how the Congress acting as a constituent assembly should meet and vote," he told the committee.

"It is very important because the amendment clause is the safety valve for the expression of public opinion. You make that ambiguous, you make it difficult for people to amend the constitution or easy for people to amend the constitution because it's all ambiguous. It lacks the details. What do you have? You might have a revolution," he added.

Mendoza, however, asked whether or not it is proper for Congress to vote on additional powers for itself, should it decide to be the one to rewrite the constitution as a constituent assembly instead of calling for a convention.

"So the question of propriety comes in. For example, at present, there are economic restrictions in the constitution. To lift them or to remove them, you need constitutional amendment." Mendoza said.

"Is it proper for Congress, to act as a constituent assembly in order to vote for itself acting as a Congress as a legislative department, additional powers to grant equal rights to foreigners without going through the process of amendment?"

"Because in an amendment, it's Congress and the people ratifying but if you give it only to Congress as a Congress, Congress alone will exercise that power," Mendoza explained.

Mendoza also said some proposals, like rewriting the matter of presidential succession, should be left to a convention.

Meanwhile, former Commission on Elections Chairman Christian Monsod, a member of the 1986 Constitutional Commission which drafted the current charter, insisted that the current charter is the solution to the country's problems if only it is fully implemented.

"Instead of rushing to amend the constitution, why don't our legislators pass an anti-dynasty law of, say, 4 degrees for the barangay elections this year? And how about the abuse by political dynasties of the partylist system?" Monsod told lawmakers.

"The constitution, your honors, is not the problem. It is part of the solution," he added.

While Monsod said he may agree with some proposed amendments to the Constitution, he said he fears these may just be "trojan horses to a broader agenda."

"Because once you convene, the convention or constituent assembly has plenary powers that cannot be limited by law," Monsod said.

The lawyer also rejected a proposal to empower Congress to relax foreign investment limits by mere legislation, calling it dangerous.

"It is a dangerous proposal because it is wholesale transfer of power from the constitution to the Congress on foreign ownership. Once inserted, the constitutional provisions become meaningless and the door is opened wider to transactional legislation at which corrupt politicians and greedy business are very adept," he said.

"The insertion is insidious because it is made to appear as harmless as it only gives Congress flexibility to determine the percentages at the proper time, but the change is made only by ordinary law, with much lesser House and Senate votes and without need of the people themselves in a plebiscite," Monsod explained.

Monsod also noted that neither former President Rodrigo Duterte nor President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr included charter change in their respective development programs for their terms.

But another former member of the 1986 Constitutional Commission, retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Adolf Azcuna, encouraged attempts to amend the constitution by a 3/4 vote of members of Congress, so that the Supreme Court can finally rule on the supposed vagueness of the provision on charter amendments.

"Unfortunately, there is an unintended vagueness in the provision as it now exists because of the fact that the constitutional commission first proposed a unicameral legislature called National Assembly. By a majority of 1 vote in the committee. The draft that was submitted to the floor was one of a unicameral legislature," Azcuna recalled.

"Upon voting however, on the draft, the plenary of the constitutional commission voted it down by 1 vote so as the vice chair of the legislative committee of the ConCom, I was tasked by the Chair, who was the Honorable, Hilario Davide, and the president of the ConCom to rewrite our draft Article VI so fit it into a bicameral legislature."

"So I sat down and in a space of 3 hours I redrafted our proposal into a bicameral. However I could not touch the provision on how to amend the constitution because that belonged to another committee," he explained.

Azcuna explained that pursuing an amendment now could be an issue the High Court can rule on.

As it is written, the Constitution is silent on whether the House and Senate have to vote together or separately in deciding on charter amendments.

Azcuna is generally supportive of charter amendments, specifically its economic provisions, saying that these are meant to be adjustable to keep up with the demands of the present day.

"Our present constitution contains very specific economic provisions. Economic policy however, are not meant to be long lasting. They are meant to be adjustable to the needs of the times."

"Therefore it is not wise to preserve them for a long time in a fundamental law. Our constitution has been 36 years old unamended," he said.

Former Bayan Muna Rep. Neri Colmenares, speaking as chairperson of the National Union of Peoples' Lawyers, rejected charter change attempts en toto, specifically the proposal to have Congress amend the constitution by legislation through a 3/4 vote.

"There is no need for cha-cha today because the problems of poverty, corruption, social justice lahat yan did not come from the Constitution." Colmenares told lawmakers.

He also expressed concerns that any proposal for term extensions may benefit Vice-President Sara Duterte.

Colmenares also noted that some of the proposals, if implemented, will lead to having elections more frequently than the country does now.

The committee kicked off deliberations with sponsorship speeches on measures calling for a constitutional convention composed of elected delegates.

There is House Bill 6698 by Manila 6th District Rep. Bienvenido Abante, Petition #1 by Ang Kapatiran Party, and House Bill 6805 by Leyte Rep. Richard Gomez.

Committee Chairman, Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez recalled that he and Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte also have their own separate bills for a constitutional convention.

Gomez said some constitutional provisions hamper the country's growth.

"Some of the most significant policies that inhibit our economy's full growth potentials are the economic provisions in Article XII (National Economy and Patrimony), Article XIV (Education, Science and Technology, Arts, Culture and Sports) and Article VI (General Provisions) of the 1987 Constitution.

Gomez explained that opting for an elected convention considers the delicate nature of constitutional change.

"As such, this bill calls for the formation of the Constitutional Convention of 2024, with the election of delegates to coincide with the October 2023 barangay elections, in order to address the usual objection of high cost attendant to this particular mode of amending or revising the Constitution," Gomez added.

Rodriguez said this is just the 1st in a series of public consultations on the various proposals to rewrite the charter.

"The rationale for this exercise this morning is for the committee and Congress to get the sense on calls of the people on the important issue of constitutional reform and how it affects their lives." Rodriguez said in his opening remarks.

The committee chairman said they will go all over the country for the consultations to hear public sentiments at the grassroots level.