Expert sees public health emergency of COVID-19 to end

MANILA – An infectious diseases expert sees high possibility for the public health emergency status of COVID-19 being lifted by the World Health Organization.

Dr. Rontenge Solante, a member of the Food and Drug Administration pool of experts, told ABS-CBN News that compared to 3 years ago, the medical facilities and health workers are now more confident in managing COVID-19 patients.

“I can see that they will be lifting the public health emergency. If they lift this, they should still have these recommendations in place in countries. The optional wearing of face masks, the availability of antiviral agents and of course, vaccination will continue to be an important component as we move one,” he said.

Earlier in the week, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported that COVID-19 has dropped from the list of top illnesses, which have caused high mortalities based on data from January to September 2022.

The disease now ranks 11th and 19th for laboratory confirmed COVID-19 death and suspected or probable COVID-19 death, respectively -- a stark contrast to its placing third for the same period in 2021.

Solante said the availability of antiviral regimens and the public’s notable adherence to mask wearing, despite it being optional, had greatly contributed to lessening severe disease and death.

The characteristic of the omicron in terms of infecting the upper respiratory tract, according to Solante, is also another factor.

“Most data now show that omicron concentrates more in the upper respiratory tract rather than the lungs. So less people are going to hospitals because of difficulty breathing, pneumonia. So that in itself mas less na ang mortality," he said.

Filipinos have also been in constant exposure to the omicron and its subvariants since last year. Aside from vaccination and boosters, natural infection has also increased population immunity.

“I think we can survive, we can deal with the lifting of the public health emergency as long as the government should make available all those mitigating interventions including facilities to take care of complications from COVID, including long COVID,” Solante said.

The WHO Emergency Committee is slated to meet on Friday to discuss whether or not COVID-19 still constitutes a global health emergency.

