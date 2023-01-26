President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. talks with Department of Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire during the opening of the 15th Philippine National Health Research System at Marriot Hotel in Clark, Pampanga on Aug. 11, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Health has requested from President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. a special authorization for the procurement of bivalent vaccines.

In a TeleRadyo interview Wednesday night, DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergerie said the agency is negotiating with US biotech firm Moderna to procure the new shots.

Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines are modified jabs that target the omicron variant and the original form of the virus.

"We are asking for a special authorization coming from the Office of the President so that we can pursue this procurement at naibigay na ho natin 'yan sa kaniya as memo to him and we're just waiting for their response," she said.

(We have given him the memo.)

The state of calamity for COVID-19 expired on Dec. 31 and Marcos previously expressed reservations on extending it.

While the vaccination program continues for a year using existing doses, the agency cannot procure additional jabs without special authority, the acting health chief said.

In the interview, Vergeire disclosed that other countries had offered to donate bivalent vaccines.

The DOH is also negotiating with COVAX facility, the United Nations-backed international vaccine-sharing scheme, for more omicron-targeted jabs.

"Hanggang sa hindi dumadating ang mga bivalent [vaccines] po at malaman natin talaga sigurado kung ilan, hindi pa ho natin masasabi kung kanino natin ituturok," Vergeire said.

(Until the bivalent vaccines arrive and we are sure of the quantity, we cannot say who would receive it.)

The DOH aims to have bivalent vaccines available by the first quarter of 2023.

Since the Philippines started its inoculation program in March 2021, more than 73.8 million or 94.52 percent of eligible population in the country have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the figure, over 21.2 million have received their first boosters while 3.8 million have gotten their second boosters.