MANILA (UPDATE) – A 12-year-old son of a policeman died Thursday after accidentally shooting himself with his father’s gun, which he brought to school in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

Police said the Grade 6 student was found wounded in the school’s comfort room.

The victim was playing with his father’s service firearm when it accidentally fired, according to an initial report.

After hearing the gunshot and finding the wounded student, teachers rushed the victim to Kairos Hospital, before he was eventually transferred at Skyline Hospital for further medical intervention, authorities said.

The student’s father – with the rank of executive master sergeant – is assigned at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City. Local authorities said the father was at home at the time of the incident.

The victim reportedly took his father’s gun from a cabinet at home.