MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Thursday it was looking into the incident of a 12-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself using the gun of his policeman father.

"The Provincial Director of Bulacan PPO (Police Provincial Office) was already directed to conduct investigation on the circumstances of the incident," said Col. Red Maranan, who heads the PNP Public Information Office.

"Likewise, Bulacan PPO will be coordinating with the police officer to determine the reason why said firearm was in the possession of said minor," Maranan added.

San Jose del Monte police chief Lt. Col. Ronaldo Lumactod Jr. said the boy was in stable condition and remained in the hospital.

The child — a Grade 6 student — was found with a gunshot wound in the head while inside the comfort room of Benito Nieto Elementary School in Barangay Muzon, San Jose del Monte City.

The boy is a son of a policeman with the rank Executive Master Sergeant, assigned at the PNP Directorate for Police Community Relations.

He reportedly took his father's PNP-issued firearm from a cabinet at home and brought it to school.

Upon reaching the comfort room at their school, the victim played with the gun which accidentally fired, hitting the boy. Teachers rushed the victim to Kairos Hospital, before he was eventually transferred at Skyline hospital for further medical intervention.