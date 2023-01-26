Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople consoles the mother of murdered OFW Jullebee Ranaza. DMW handout photo

MANILA — The remains of the overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who was murdered and burned in Kuwait will be brought home on Friday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo Jose de Vega on Thursday said the remains of slain OFW Jullebee Ranara will be repatriated at her employer's expense.

De Vega added that the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait retained the services of a lawyer who has been assisting the Philippine Ambassador and vice consul in discussions with the Kuwaiti prosecutor handling the case.

“Well, they have already identified the suspect… something that you are already aware of. We will await further word from them," he told reporters.

"I could tell you that the Embassy has already also worked (with) the employer so that the remains will be brought home and that will be Friday night."

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) is in charge of ensuring that Ranara's family would see and receive her remains, de Vega also said,

De Vega declined to disclose further details out of respect for Ranara's bereaved family.

Ranara, 35, was found dead and her body burned in a desert in Kuwait last Sunday. Authorities in Kuwait have since arrested the son of Ranara's employer.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Monday said it was working with the DFA and called on the Kuwaiti government for a swift resolution of the case.

DMW spokesperson Toby Nebrida also said the Philippines and Kuwait might need to review labor agreements following the Ranara's gruesome slay.

DMW Secretary Susan Ople, for her part, earlier said that instead of a deployment ban of OFWs to Kuwait, the Philippines would seek "additional safeguards" to protect the welfare of Filipinos working in the Middle Eastern country.

