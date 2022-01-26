Photo handout from NTF Against COVID-19

MANILA—The Philippines on Wednesday received 1,023,750 more COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer, as the country aimed to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 next week.

The jabs, bought by the government through World Bank, arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 past 9 p.m. via Air Hong Kong flight LD456.

This raised the country's total vaccine deliveries to more than 216 million, government data showed.

Assistant Sec. Wilben Mayor of the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said a portion of the vaccines would be used for the vaccination program being implemented by drugstores.

Mayor added that besides its rollout in Metro Manila, COVID-19 vaccination at drugstores will be expanded to areas outside the region, such as in Baguio City then in the Visayas.

“Ang mga kababayan po natin na hindi pa nagpapabakuna, nakita po natin na napakarami na po nating bakuna na sa ngayong panahon na may omicron, ang pinakaproteksyon po natin ay ang bakuna," he said.

(To our fellow Filipinos who are not vaccinated yet, please get it because we have a lot of vaccines now there is the local presence of omicron. This is our main protection.)

He also mentioned that the COVID-19 jabs arriving on February 5 would be for children ages 5 to 11.

Nearly 57.3 million individuals have been fully vaccinated from COVID-19, data gathered by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed.

Almost 60 million individuals, meanwhile, have received their first dose, while almost 6.3 million others already got their boosters.

The vaccination drive currently covers health workers, the elderly, people with comorbidities, essential workers, indigents, and teens as young as 12 years old.

The Philippines is currently battling a surge of new COVID-19 cases most likely driven by the omicron variant. On Wednesday, the health department confirmed nearly 16,000 more infections. — With reports by Wheng Hidalgo and Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News