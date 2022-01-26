MANILA – Presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao said Wednesday he is still trying to reach out to his brother regarding his latter's reported endorsement for the vice presidential bid of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Sarangani Rep. Ruel Pacquiao has purportedly endorsed Duterte-Carpio, even as his brother's vice presidential running mate is Buhay party-list Rep. Lito Atienza.

“Mamaya ko pa tatawagan s'ya dahil hindi ko pa ma-contact kanina,” Sen. Pacquiao said when sought for his comment about his brother's alleged political move.

(I will call him later because I cannot contact him a while back.)

Pacquiao said he already discussed the matter with Atienza, but begged off from sharing details.

He said, nonetheless, they discussed how they could strengthen Team Pacquiao’s chances in the May 9 elections.

As the older brother, Pacquiao committed to meet Ruel and their other brother, OFW Family Club Party-list Rep. Bobby Pacquiao to discuss their political standings.

Pacquiao said he would try to convince his brothers to solidly support his team, but noted that all he could do is appeal to them.

“Kakausapin ko muna sila, kukumbinsihin dahil nakakahiya naman sa ating bise president. Kinuha ko yung bise president ko dahil malaki ang tiwala ko, at yung ekspiryensya sa pagserbisyo and'yan,” he said.

(I will talk to them and convince them because it is embarrassing to my vice presidential candidate. I chose Rep. Atienza because I have a huge trust in him when it comes to experience and public service.)

“Papaliwanagan ko, kukumbinsihin ko. Pero hindi ko naman sinasabi na kaya ko silang makontrol. Pero kakausapin ko, pipilitin ko na maniwala sa akin,” Pacquiao continued.

(I will explain and convince them. I am not saying though that I could control them but I would try to talk to them so they would believe in me.)

Pacquiao and Atienza are running under Probinsya Muna Development Initiative (PROMDI) party amid the squabble within PDP-Laban, of which Pacquiao leads one of two factions.

Atienza has a close relationship with Pacquiao starting from when he was Manila mayor and the retired boxer had yet to achieve global fame.