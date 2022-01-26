Pacquiao prefers face-to-face debates

If he will have his way, PROMDI Party standard bearer Sen. Manny Pacquiao prefers to debate with his fellow presidential aspirants face-to-face.

And such debate, Pacquiao said, should happen before a live audience, and allow all candidates to throw questions to each other.

﻿“Face-to-face. Tapos may audience… Para malaman, para walang maitago. Para malaman natin yung hangarin ng bawat isa, 'yung saloobin at 'yung plano natin para sa bansa,” Pacquiao answered when asked about his preferred style of debate.

(Face-to-face, with audience... so it will be transparent, and we'll know the real intensions of each candidate, their plans for the country.)

Pacquiao said all aspirants are obligated to appear in all media interviews and debates because they are applicants for the highest position of the land.

“Hindi naman ito barangay captain na itinatakbo natin. Hindi ito konsehal lang ang tinatakbuhan natin, kung hindi bilang pangulo ng buong bansa ay kailangan, nararapat lamang na ipakita mo yung sincerity mo, na you’re willing to serve, ready to serve to the country,” he said.

(We are not running for the position of barangay captain. We are not running for councilor. As presidential aspirants, it is only right that we show our sincerity, that we are willing and ready to serve the country.)

“Eh yung hindi mo pagsipot, yung pag-snub mo sa mga, eh, mautak naman yung taumbayan. May sarili namang pag-iisip. So sila na ang bahalang maghusga,” the retired boxing champion added.

(If they don't show up or snub interviews or debates, the people are smart enough how to deal with it. The people will be the judge.)



Pacquiao noted there are various reasons why a candidate would refuse an interview or debate.

“Maraming dahilan eh. Pwedeng naduduwag. Puwedeng may itinatago. Puwedeng para hindi mahalungkat yung itinatago… Ang kailangan natin, malinis, honest na pag-gobyerno,” the senator said.

(There are many reasons. Some are coward. Some are hiding something. Some don't want their secrets to be discussed... We need a clean and honest government.)



