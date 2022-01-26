Vice President Leni Robredo visits residents of Badjau Village in Barangay Pag-Asa, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, and led the turnover of two sewing machines donated to the Tepo Ku, Usaha Ku (TeKuUsaKu) Women Association on Jan. 25,2022. Jay Ganzon, OVP

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday said she was "not bothered" after President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to bare "what's wrong" with his aspiring successors.

Duterte this week said he would name "in due time" the "most corrupt" presidential contender. He also dubbed one aspirant as "weak", a term he has used on separate occasions against Robredo and former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"Hindi ko kailangan depensahan ‘yung sarili ko dahil yung ginagawa ko naman, yung track record ko ‘yung aking resibo," Robredo told reporters, when asked on the possibility of another verbal attack from the President.

(I do not need to defend myself what I do, my track record is my receipt.)

"'Yung sa akin, very consistent naman ako eh, yung mga ginagawa ko hindi lang naman tuwing eleksyon. Pero yung ginagawa ko may eleksyon o wala, may posisyon ako o wala, yung consistency nandyan, so hindi ako bothered na may mga sinasabi tungkol sa akin kasi ultimately, yung track record namin yung resibo," continued the opposition leader.

(I am consistent, I act not only during the elections. The things I do, whether there is an election or not, whether I am in position or not, the consistency is there, so I am not bothered by things said about me because ultimately, our track record is our receipt.)

Robredo added that accurate information is "always welcome."

"Nakakatulong siya sa tao, sa pag-assess ng capacity, ng integrity ng mga kandidato. Ngayon na age of disinformation, lalo na dahil may social media, maraming pino-post, na yung mga nagpo-post anonymous at wala namang accountability. Na-bombard tayo ng napakaraming disinformation," she said.

(It helps people assess the capacity, integrity of candidates. In this age of disinformation, especially because there's social media, many things are posted, there are many who post anonymously without accountability. We are bombarded with so much disinformation.)

"'Yung paniniwala talaga natin, pag tama yung impormasyon na, yung pinanggagalingan, may accountability, eto yung mas mabuti para sa tao. Whether si Presidente yun, whether member ng media, or kahit ordinaryong tao, pero may accountability sa sinasabi nya, makakatulong ito during elections," added the Vice President.

(Our belief is if the information is correct, it's source has accountability, it's better for the people. Whether it is the President, whether a member of the media, or an ordinary citizen, as long as what they can be accountable, this will help during elections.)