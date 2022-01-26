Govt urged to subsidize drugs for COVID-19 treatment

MANILA - Government should subsidize drugs for COVID-19 treatment, an infectious disease specialist urged Wednesday.

Antiviral drug molnupiravir, when given within 5 days of onset of symptoms, prevents patients' progression to severe disease by 30 percent, said Dr. Rontgene Solante, head of adult infectious diseases at the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila.

"There should be monitoring of the patient given but I think the bottomline is accessibility and this accessibility should also include subsidy from government. It should be free for those who cannot really afford this drug," he told ANC's Headstart.

"For now we don't have molnupiravir in most of these government hospitals. We’re using remdesivir for these patients."

He added, "That’s why I was looking at the possibility if government can subsidize especially those who are really in low level of population that are being admitted in govt hospitals... or even PhilHealth can make this antiviral drug part of their home package."

Remdesivir is given for free in government hospitals, according to Solante who also serves as a member of the country's vaccine expert panel.

"Remdesivir can also be given mild to moderate patients with also high progression...The FDA approval for an EUA for this drug I think it’s for severe and critical, there's no approval yet for mild to moderate. That will not be subsidized but it should be out of pocket," he said.

The Food and Drug Administration has also granted bexovid, the generic of Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment course Paxlovid, a compassionate special permit (CSP).

The drug can reduce progression to severe disease by 89 percent if given within 3 days of onset of symptoms, Solante said.

"If you give it within 5 days, it prevents you from hospitalization, death by 88 percent," he said.

"The fact that it can prevent severe disease that much is very vital in controlling or preventing severe disease among the vulnerable population."

There are also monoclonal antibodies that can be given to immunocompromised individuals who are "expected not to respond to vaccines," Solante said.

"That can protect you for at least 1 year. Getting the monoclonal antibodies is another layer that you won't get severe infection," he said.

The Department of Health downloaded funds to government hospitals for this matter, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

"Our DOH hospitals, we have this no balance billing, especially for indigents, that when they go to the hospitals and they cannot afford, they can be subsidized by government," she said.

"Ever since these new drugs have come in, it has been part of the management of our hospitals, like right now the Molnupiravir, our hospitals are procuring and they are providing to our indigent patients na for free kung wala po silang pera (if they have no money) and of course with a certain amount kung meron namang kakayanan (if they can afford it)."

The DOH is also drafting a new policy on opening access to these drugs "through retailers," Vergeire added.

"Of course there are certain provisions ngayon ng batas na medyo restricted ang FDA to allow us kasi mga EUA tsaka mga CSP pa lang ang mga gamot na ito. So patuloy po ang pag-uusap natin dun sa concerned agencies," she said.

(Of course there are certain provisions that restricts the FDA to allow us because these drugs only have an EUA and CSP. So we continue to coordinate with concerned agencies.)

-- Report from Gillan Ropero and TJ Billones, ABS-CBN News