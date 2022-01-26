PNR trains at the Tutuban station in Manila on January 28, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is eyeing the opening of mobile vaccination sites in other transportation hubs all over the country, an official said Wednesday.

The DOTr and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) are currently holding a vaccination drive at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) from Jan. 24 to 28.

Travelers and transport workers receive their COVID-19 vaccine as the Department of Transportation and the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) launch its mobile vaccination drive at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) on Monday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

“Actually the PITX is only the first of the initiatives of the DOTR together in cooperation with the MMDA, the Department of Transportation, and the other transport operators and the other concessionaires of the DOTr,” said Undersecretary Artemio Tuazon.

“Secretary Tugade had already issued an instruction to all of us to look into the possibility of also opening up mobile vaccination sites in the rail system, in our ports, in our airports.”

“And actually we are now already in coordination with the NVOC, the National Vaccination Operations Center for qualifying certain sites in these rail, in this road, in this maritime and aviation facilities to be qualified also as vaccination sites,” he said.

Government has said that unvaccinated and partially vaccinated laborers in the National Capital Region (NCR) will only be given 30 days from January 26 to continue riding public transportation in going around the metro.

They will no longer be allowed to ride public utility vehicles if they are still not fully vaccinated at the end of the 30-day period.

--ANC, 26 January 2022