8 cops, 2 Chinese nabbed over alleged attempted robbery in Angeles City

Photo courtesy of CIDG-3

Eight police officers and 3 other suspects, including Chinese nationals, were apprehended for alleged attempted robbery in Angeles City, Pampanga early Wednesday morning.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-3 said it received a report of an attempted robbery at a house in Diamond Subdivision, Brgy. Balibago by armed men dressed in civilian clothes but identifying themselves as cops.

"May nanghingi kasi ng assistance sa amin, na accordingly may mga CIDG na pumasok ng bahay at nagde-demand ng pera. So nag-inquire kami sa mga tropa natin. Wala namang nag-operate na CIDG Region 3 during that time," said Police Lt Col. Jovit Culayao of CIDG-3.

He said when authorities arrived at the scene, three men with guns were spotted leaving the house.

"Naabutan namin 'yung mga taga-ibang unit, CIDG din. Inaresto namin sila,” said Culayao.

The apprehended lawmen were identified as Police Maj. Ferdinand Mendoza, SSgt. Mark Anthony Reyes Iral, SSgt. Sanny Ric Alicante, Cpl. Richmond Francia, Cpl. John Gervic Fajardo, Cpl. Kenneth Rheiner Ferrer Delfin, Patrolman Leandro Veloso Mangale, and Patrolman Hermogines Rosario Jr.

Two Chinese nationals and a Filipino were also nabbed.

Seven other Chinese and a Filipino helper were rescued by operatives, the CIDG said.

The leader of the suspects claimed they were conducting a firearm buy-bust operation, although authorities spotted items from the house already in the suspects' vehicle.

Responding authorities also saw around P300,000 cash and some US dollar bills in the apprehended lawmen's car, the CIDG said,.

According to Culayao, the suspects held up their victims inside the house, which was in disarray when CIDG-3 operatives entered the residence. Authorities also saw several computers in the living room set up as often seen in offshore gaming service hubs.

"Hindi tayo nagto-tolerate ng mga scalawag sa puwersa natin ... Nakakasira ng magandang imahe sa magagandang accomplishments ng unit," he said.

The suspects, who are temporarily under the custody of CIDG Angeles, will be facing multiple criminal and administrative charges.

— Reports from Gracie Rutao and Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News

