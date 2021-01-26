'Urong-sulong'? Palace defends change on age restrictions

A child watches as a disinfection team prepare their gear for an operation in Barangay West Crame, San Juan City on March 23, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The government was not flip-flopping on its COVID-19 response, even after President Rodrigo Duterte overturned a pronouncement of his aides, Malacañang said Tuesday.

Last Friday, the inter-agency task force that Duterte created against COVID-19 allowed 10- to 14-year-olds to go to commercial establishments like malls in select areas from Feb. 1 to boost the economy. But the President on Monday said minors should continue staying home.

Duterte rescinded the easing of age restrictions because of the new, more contagious COVID-19 variant, said his spokesman Harry Roque

he told reporters in an online briefing. In Bontoc, Mountain Province, the variant infected even children, he said.

“The IATF was created by the President to assist him as a recommendatory body. In fact the IATF has no legislative foundation other than exercise of executive power,” he told reporters in an online briefing.

“Hindi naman tayo nag-uurong-sulong,” said the Palace official.

(We are not being wishy-washy.)

This is only the second time that Duterte reversed an IATF directive, with the first being his cancellation of face-to-face classes last year, Roque said.

“Sa tingin ko naman po, maiintindahan ng taong bayan kung bakit ganito ang desisyon ng Presidente becasuse we don’t know enough about this new variant," he added.

(I think the public will understand why the President decided like this.)