Slain priest in Bukidnon received death threats

Fr. Rene Regalado was found dead near Malaybalay Carmel Monastery on Sunday. Photo courtesy of the Diocese of Malaybalay.

MANILA - The priest who was found dead in Malaybalay city, Bukidnon received death threats, the city's Diocese said Tuesday.

Diocese spokesperson Rev. Fr. Virgilio Delfin said Fr. Rene Regalado told him that he had been receiving death threats since December.

"He was able to share to me that beginning the early part of December, he has been receiving threats, na papatayin siya, 'yung mga ganyan," he said.

(He was able to share to me that beginning early December, he had been receiving threats, that he will be killed, things of that nature.)

"Noong tinanong ko siya kung saan galing naman 'yang mga threats, sabi niya, hindi niya alam kasi nga unknown number lang naman ang ginagamit," Delfin added.

(When I asked him who was messaging him, he just said he didn't know because these were sent through unknown numbers.)

Due to these threats, Delfin said he advised Regalado not to leave the seminary alone.

It was the first time he left the seminary on his own last Sunday. He was found dead later that night.

According to Delfin, they have also reviewed the dashboard camera found in Regalado's vehicle, especially since there were no footage available starting Sunday night.

"Naka-record ang previous days hanggang alas-12 ng Sunday. Pero after that, noong umalis siya nang mag-isa hanggang sa mangyari ang krimen, walang naka-record kaya nagtataka kami," he added.

(There were recordings from the previous days until Sunday noon. But after that, from the time he left alone until the crime happened, we are wondering why we cannot find any recordings.)

Watch more in iWantTFC

Regalado was found dead outside his vehicle near Malaybalay Carmel Monastery.

His body showed signs that he was mauled before he was killed.

Delfin said the diocese still waiting for the results of the autopsy on Regalado's body.