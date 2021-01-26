PH can’t wait for national ID, to use other recipients’ lists for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

MANILA—The Philippine government will have to get its list of COVID-19 vaccine recipients from various agencies and local governments instead of waiting for the full implementation of the national ID.

“This is being done simultaneously. We cannot be waiting for the national ID system because the vaccine if they become available soon we cannot wait for it to be rolled out,” Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said Tuesday during a virtual forum on vaccines.

Cabotaje said vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez and the Department of the Interior and Local Government has instructed local government units to create their own master list of recipients.

Meanwhile, a master list of senior citizens and indigents can be retrieved from various agencies.

The health official said they will integrate the different lists and use those until the national ID system is fully rolled out.

“DICT is working with our DOH counterparts to ensure that some integration can be done in the future. But as of now we can merge the data sets that are available so we can track how many are vaccinated,” she said.

Cabotaje said they will also be taking note of the kind of vaccine each recipient will receive. They will also be tracked for a year to see if there are any adverse reactions from the vaccines.

“It’s a big challenge but with the help of everyone I think we can do it. It will not be perfect but we can address the many challenges as we go along,” she said.