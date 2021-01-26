Pasig can vaccinate priority groups vs COVID-19 in 21 days if shots enough, says city officer

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto monitors relief efforts for Pasig residents as the enhanced community quarantine remain imposed in Luzon on March 18, 2020. Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Pasig can administer COVID-19 shots to priority groups in 21 days, a city officer said on Tuesday, as the local government presented its plan to leaders of the country's pandemic response.

The city has come up with a master list of around 195,000 individuals who will be the first to get vaccinated, including some 5,900 health workers, 80,000 senior citizens, 107,000 indigents and PWDs, and 2,690 uniformed personnel, said Pasig health officer Dr. Joseph Panaligan.

There will be 16 vaccination centers across the city, including schools, hospitals, and an auditorium. These are located near hospitals to where vaccine beneficiaries can be rushed in case of severe side effects, he said.

It will take 14 days to vaccinate senior citizens, 3 each for indigents and health workers and 1 for uniformed personnel, said the doctor.

“Total po ng 21 days kung sabay-sabay po na dadating ang ating bakuna,” Panaligan said.

(It will be a total of 21 days if the vaccines will arrive all at the same time.)

The city will notify beneficiaries of their vaccination schedule via text blast, through barangay officials, or the Pasig Pass. Authorities can pick up and drop off patients at pre-set bus stops, he said.

“Ang hinihintay na lang po namin—kami po ay ready na ready na—ay ang mga bakuna po na dadating at iyong guidelines na dapat po naming matanggap sa Department of Health,” said Panaligan.

(All we are waiting for—because we are very ready—is to receive the vaccines and the guidelines that we should receive from the Department of Health.)

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez, who was at the event, commended Pasig.

“Tunay na ang Pasig ay isa sa inspirasyon na dapat tularan ng ibang LGUs,” he said.

(The Pasig is one of the inspirations that other local governments should copy.)

“Ngayon, masaya po tayo dahil ang pinag-uusapan na natin ang mga bakuna na parating na,” said Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto. “For everything that’s happened, finally we see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

(We are happy that we are now talking about vaccines that will soon arrive.)

“The message of vaccines is not just a message of medicine or healthcare, but it’s really a message of hope… Let’s continue to work hard, work as one, work as Filipinos to fight COVID,” he added.

Pasig has tallied at least 10,231 COVID-19 cases, with 415 deaths and 195 active infections.

Watch more in iWantTFC Video courtesy of Radio Television Malacañang - RTVM



