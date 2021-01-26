NCRPO to file additional evidence in Dacera case

MANILA—The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) is set to file additional evidence in the case of flight stewardess Christine Dacera on Wednesday, as it eyes charging at least a dozen respondents in the case.

NCRPO chief Vicente Danao Jr. said on Tuesday that police would submit "all additional evidence" linked to Dacera's death.

WATCH:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Danao, however, did not share details about the possible new pieces of evidence to be presented.

"We will be submitting all available evidence. Sana lang ma-appreciate ng fiscal for finally filing the information against the suspects, pero kung wala naman definitely the case will be dismissed," he said.

(We hope the fiscal will appreciate the evidence for the filing of information against the suspects, but if there's none, then the case will be dismissed.)

Watch more in iWantTFC

The prosecutor's office earlier ordered the release of 3 suspects held on the charge of rape with homicide.

The office said Dacera’s death needed more clarification.

Police have maintained this was a case of rape with homicide, while the initial autopsy report found that her death was due to ruptured aortic aneurysm.

The NCRPO chief had earlier said heads would roll if the police failed to make a case against the respondents, including the relief of the Makati City Chief of Police and the medico legal officer of the Southern Police District who conducted the initial autopsy.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has been criticized for how it has handled Dacera's case. Critics have slammed PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas after he declared and insisted that the case has already been "solved" despite lack of clear findings.